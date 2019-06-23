|
Pauline D. Davis (McBride)
Pauline D. Davis (McBride), 86, of Akron, is together again with her beloved husband Charles and daughter Tina. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1 2019, in Carrollton Texas. She was born May 30 1932, to Lula and Raymond McBride.
Pauline is survived by her grandson, Corey Stepp and his four children, Daniel, Brooklyn, Brent and Nate; granddaughter, Miranda (Roberto) Aguirre and their son Dominic. Pauline has a brother, Billy McBride and a host of nieces and nephews. Pauline had many friends, most have gone to heaven. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 27th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Annunciation Terrace Apartments, 25 Broad Street, Akron, Ohio 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019