Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Annunciation Terrace Apartments
25 Broad Street
Akron, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline D. Davis


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline D. Davis Obituary
Pauline D. Davis (McBride)

Pauline D. Davis (McBride), 86, of Akron, is together again with her beloved husband Charles and daughter Tina. She went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1 2019, in Carrollton Texas. She was born May 30 1932, to Lula and Raymond McBride.

Pauline is survived by her grandson, Corey Stepp and his four children, Daniel, Brooklyn, Brent and Nate; granddaughter, Miranda (Roberto) Aguirre and their son Dominic. Pauline has a brother, Billy McBride and a host of nieces and nephews. Pauline had many friends, most have gone to heaven. A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, June 27th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Annunciation Terrace Apartments, 25 Broad Street, Akron, Ohio 44305.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.