Pauline E. Sotak, 95, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019.
She was born in McKeesport, PA and had been a resident of the Kenmore area for over 80 years. She was a graduate of Kenmore High School, class of 1941 and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Pauline retired from Polsky's Department Store in 1978.
She was proud of her Slovak heritage and will be remembered for her love of baking nut rolls and traditional Slovak dishes. Pauline enjoyed feeding and watching the birds in her backyard, especially the cardinals.
Whenever we see a cardinal, we will always think of mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Mary (Kovalich) Hasso; husband, Albert J. Sotak; brothers, John, Joseph, Michael and Pete Hasso; sister, Anna McDowell. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Michael (Barbara) and Paul (Jenifer) Sotak; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Greathouse, Meghan and Andy Sotak; great grandchildren, Gavin and Gianna Greathouse.
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers at The Gables of Green memory Care and Clearpath Hospice for the kindness and exceptional care that they extended to Pauline.
Graveside service will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery with Rev. Michael B. Smith officiating. For those that wish memorial contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. SW, Akron, Ohio 44314. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sotak family. Messages and memories of Pauline can be shared at:
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019