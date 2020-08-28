Pauline "Grandma" Granata, 94, passed away from natural causes on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born July 26, 1926 in Detroit, MI, she grew up in Akron and then resided in Stow most of her life. She was a local icon in Stow during her many years of service at Osman's Pies, Apples and Giant Eagle Bakery. She was a proud member of The Cascade Community Church Family in Akron. Her kind hearted nature and loving heart will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her beloved perfect husband, Sam; her devoted parents, Katharine and Rev. Lewis Gazich; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She leaves behind her precious children, Mary Katharine Smith, Rosario (Ross) and Angela; also her one and only granddaughter and best friend, Heather Marie Smith; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be Saturday, August 29 at 11:30 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 12:30 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Pastor Bob Holland and Heather Smith officiating. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store