Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Rinesmith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Hill Rinesmith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Hill Rinesmith Obituary
Pauline Hill Rinesmith, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Born in Dola, West Virginia, she lived in the Akron area most of her life. Pauline was a member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, but above all else, Pauline loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents; all 13 brothers and sisters; husbands, John Hill and Richard Rinesmith; sons, Jim Hill and John Hill; and son-in-law, Don Anderson. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Anderson; daughter-in-law, Karen Hill; granddaughters, Lori (Tom) Prather, Erin (Aaron) Lewis, Mandy (Brian) Jacobsen, Tammy (Brandon) Sexton, and "honorary granddaughter", Tracey Weese; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held on Monday following the visitation, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -