Pauline Hill Rinesmith, age 95, went home to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Born in Dola, West Virginia, she lived in the Akron area most of her life. Pauline was a member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to bluegrass music, but above all else, Pauline loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents; all 13 brothers and sisters; husbands, John Hill and Richard Rinesmith; sons, Jim Hill and John Hill; and son-in-law, Don Anderson. She is survived by daughter, Barbara Anderson; daughter-in-law, Karen Hill; granddaughters, Lori (Tom) Prather, Erin (Aaron) Lewis, Mandy (Brian) Jacobsen, Tammy (Brandon) Sexton, and "honorary granddaughter", Tracey Weese; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will be held on Monday following the visitation, beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Bogue officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Arlington Memorial Baptist Church, 2330 E. Market Street, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019