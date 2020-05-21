Pauline Kriynovich (nee Adams) passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert R.; loving mother of the late Robert K. and Sally A. Bauknecht (James, surviving); cherished grandmother of Sarah Vossler (Dmitriy Levin); sister, aunt, and cousin of many. Pauline was a successful Realtor, active parishioner of St. Barnabas Church, and always around to lend a helping hand and make sure you were fed. Pauline was the true matriarch of the family. A public drive thru visitation will be held at NOSEK-McCREERY FUNERAL HOME, 8150 Brecksville Rd., BRECKSVILLE, OH 44141 on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A private interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Barnabas Church, 9451 Brandywine Rd., Northfield, OH 44067 in Pauline's memory would be appreciated. www.Nosek-McCreery.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 21, 2020.