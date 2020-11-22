) Pauline M. Carmack, 86, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was the wife of Charles William Carmack for 65 years. Most of her life was spent in Stow and she loved children and family. She leaves behind her husband Charles and their three children, Tanya (Ray) Huber, Vicki (James) Anthony and Mark (Natalie) Carmack; six grandchildren, Jordan (Sunny) Anthony, Jenna (Josh) Covel, Rachel Huber, Jamie Anthony, RitaMarie Carmack and Samantha Carmack; and two great-grandchildren; Jaden and Juliana. There will be a private service for the family. Donations can be given to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
.