TOGETHER AGAIN BARBERTON -- Today we celebrate the life of a wonderful Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend to all who were lucky enough to have met her. Pauline May (Brienza) Nonno lived a wonderful life of 96 love-filled years. She passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, with loved ones by her side. Pauline was born in Barberton, Ohio on May 15, 1924, the second of three daughters born to Louis and Mary Brienza. When she was just a child she met the man she would marry when he arrived from Fossalto, Italy. During her young adult years, Pauline, a devout Catholic, prepared to attend the convent in the hopes of serving our Heavenly Father by becoming a nun. Her trunk was packed and ready to go when the man she had known since childhood knocked on the door to request a date. They were married on March 8, 1943 while Dad was on leave from the Army and before he left for Europe. Together they raised seven children and lovingly enjoyed nearly 74 years of marriage. Pauline's love for God and her family was unwavering. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Augustine Church where she served many years as Sacristan, Adult Altar Server, Eucharistic Minister, Long-time Member of the Altar Society and Manager of the gift shop. The following was written by Pauline to her mother. It is the same sentiment we wish to share with our Mother from the bottom of our hearts: "Mother, you were everything a Mother could be...thoughtful, gentle, kind, caring, compassionate, but mostly loving! Your smile and kisses are forever in my heart. And now I blow you one big kiss as you join Daddy in Heaven with our Heavenly Father and the Angels you love so much. Rest peacefully, Dear, and thank you for the Memories." Mom, we thank you for your love and guidance. Today we begin our lives without you by our side. We don't know what that life looks like but we promise you, we will do our best to continue to be there for one another and for others. We promise to stay committed to living and cherishing the legacy of love you left behind with you and Dad together again watching, sharing, loving. We are truly blest and forever grateful to have had you as our parents. We will never be able to truly thank two family members for the loving care they gave to Mom and Dad during the twilight of their lives, allowing both to live comfortably in their home until their departure. We love you dearly and are forever grateful. Pauline was preceded in death and now joyfully reunited with her loving husband, Constantine Nonno; parents, Louis and Mary Brienza; sister, Isabelle (Hrabusa) and son-in-law, Joseph Mitri. Pauline is survived by her loving sister, Mary Louise (Young); loving children, Lou (Pam) Nonno, Connie (Bob) Rayl, Jane (Dennis) Gillespie, Joe (Cathy) Nonno, David Nonno, Joann Nonno (Ken Nelson), Paul (Angela) Nonno; loving grandchildren, Brian (Susan), Chris (Kara), Keri (Rick), Stacy (Brad), Joseph (Susan), Melissa, Tony, Allyson, Stephanie, Natalie, Constantine, Giovanni; great-grandchildren, Mary Margaret, Stela, Oliver, McKenzi, Griffin, Connor, Keelie. Private Mass of Christian Burial was held for the family at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Barberton. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Barberton Area Community Ministries (BACM) or St. Augustine Church. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com
