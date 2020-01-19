|
Pauline Prochaska, 92, of Uniontown, Ohio, wife of John C. Prochaska, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late George and Julia Mino. She was a former Chief Clerk at the US Bankruptcy Court in Akron, Ohio, and a member of the Red Hats. She loved gardening, playing bridge,knitting, traveling, going to plays and concerts, making her famous baklava, and just enjoying her life. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be missed by all who loved her. She is preceded in death by her four older sisters: Mary Buzzelli (Don), Helen Grizer (Carl), Anna Kisha (Johnny), and Margaret Sabol (Syl). Surviving are her son, Robert M. Milane (Jeanne); daughter, Barbara A. Delac (Ron); grandchildren: Monica Delac Dodge (Rhett), Brent Delac (April), Katy Milane( Don Charnley), Bryan Milane; and great-grandchildren: Taylor and Avery Delac and Logan and Austin Dodge. In addition, Pauline is survived by her devoted niece and husband, Irene and Michael Lionetti and her very special great-nephew, James Lionetti. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 19, 2020