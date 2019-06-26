Pauline "Babe" Stajcer (Krino)



Pauline Krino Stajcer, better known as "Babe", peacefully died on June 23, 2019 surrounded by her family. A native of Akron, Ohio, and now a resident of John's Island, SC. Babe was 98 years old.



She was predeceased by her husband, Emil M. Stajcer; her parents, Mike and Mary Krino; brothers and their wives, George and Dorthy Krino, Mike and Wilma Krino, Alec and Dorothy Krino, as well as infant twin sisters, Anna and Marina, all of whom resided in Akron.



She is survived by two sons and their wives, Mark and Dee Stajcer of Encino, CA, and Eric and Marie Stajcer of John's Island, SC, with whom she had resided for the past 22 years. In addition, Babe is survived by her two granddaughters and their husbands, Erica and Matthew Miller, Allison and Travis Jones along with five great grandchildren, including David, Cole, Alaina and Leila Miller and Lee Jones, all of whom live in Charleston, SC. There are also scores of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews around the country, and countless others who affectionately refer to Babe as Aunt Babe or Grandma Babe. Some are actually related to her.



Babe's nickname came naturally. She was the youngest child in her family and grew up being called "Baby." But in her teen years, Babe became not only an avid sports fan, but an accomplished fast-pitch softball player on competitive corporate travel teams throughout Ohio. Between the age of 15 to 22, Babe played on competitive leagues for Goodyear, Goodrich and The Akron Merchants, including an exhibition game in 1939 in New York City's Madison Square Garden. Her teams were the Akron city champs in 1938 and 1939. They went on to win a statewide tournament in 1939. Touted as one of the best outfielders of her time, Babe was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in Summit County, Ohio in 1991, where her uniform remains on display to this day.



Babe was employed at Goodyear, working in the hanger where the Corsair Airplanes and blimps were built for WWII. Later, she worked in the Firestone Public Relations Dept. She was a devoted wife and mother who was constantly volunteering at the boys' school and in her community. Babe grew up in a family of Serbian-Croatian heritage and kept the language and culture alive in her home all her adult life. Her amazing spirit, personality and sense of humor brought her many lifelong and cherished friends. Among her many interests were cooking, entertaining, decorating, reading, crafts, gardening, shopping with friends, dancing and singing along to her beloved Serbian-Croatian music and especially spending time with her family. Babe had a deep faith and was a very active member of St. Paul Church.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Saturday, 6/29/19 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1580 Brown St., Akron. Please feel free to wear bright colors for the celebration of Babe's life. Babe loved flowers or the family asks that donations may be made to The or the .