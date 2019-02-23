Pauline Stewart (Freeman)



Pauline Stewart (nee Freeman) passed away peacefully while family and friends were at her bedside in Wadsworth, Ohio on February 20, 2019 at the age of 89.



Pauline is survived by her children, Marlene Shaffer of Akron, Ohio, Kathleen Bobb (Larry), Gahanna, Ohio; grandchildren, Kara Scheck (Jim), Amanda Parsh (Michael), Nicholas Bobb (Kim), Chris Bobb (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Brandon Scheck, Jarred Scheck, Kaydence Bobb, Olivia Bobb; precious half-sister, Rose Cunningham and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Stewart; parents, Carrie Lee and Sylvester Freeman; brother, Richard Freeman; sister, Tina Rice and nephew, Lonnie Rice.



Pauline was born on May 14, 1929 in Tellico Plains, Tenn. to Sylvester and Carrie Lee (nee Bowers) Freeman. She graduated from Kenmore High School in Akron, Ohio in 1946. She married Wayne Stewart in 1946 after a whirlwind six-week courtship. The newlyweds began their married life living on the compound of the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, Tenn. where Wayne worked. When the compound closed, the couple moved to Akron, Ohio to be near family. Akron was a thriving rubber capital at the time and work was more plentiful than in Tennessee. Over the next nine years, the couple welcomed two children into their home, Marlene and Kathleen and set about raising them in the fear and admonition of the Lord. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle devoted mother, who encouraged and supported them throughout their lives.



Pauline was an accomplished homemaker, business woman, and genealogist. She spent many hours traveling with her daughter, researching her ancestry and sharing this information with her family. She was a generous individual who loved people and was passionate about bringing family together. She was an active and dedicated Christian. And lived her life according to Biblical principles and teachings.



Visiting hours are Saturday, February 23, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with funeral service on Sunday at 4 p.m. officiated by Rev. Robert Moses at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St., Wadsworth, OH 44281. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pauline's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Eagle Ministries Chapel for the Hope Food Pantry, 830 Rood Road, Akron, Ohio 44319. The family would like to thank Altercare of Wadsworth for their amazing compassion, kindness and loving care of Pauline.



Condolences can be sent to Cox-McNulty Funeral Home.