Greater Bethel Baptist Church
404 S Arlington St
Akron, OH 44306
Lying in State
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Greater Faith Missionary Church
825 Buchtel Ave
Akron, OH
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Baptist Church
404 S. Arlington St
Akron, OH
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Greater Bethel Baptist Church
404 S. Arlington St
Akron, OH
Pearl Fields Obituary
"The Boss" Pearl Fields "The Boss" 93, passed away peacefully January 27, 2020. She will lie in state Wednesday, February 5 2020 at Greater Faith Missionary Church, 825 Buchtel Ave., Akron, OH 44305 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral Services Thursday, February 6th, 2020 at Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 404 S. Arlington St., Akron, 44306. Viewing at 10 a.m. until time of service 12 noon. Services Entrusted to Celebration Of Life Memorial Chapels, 330-805-4950. Please send condolences to 1677 Diagnoal Rd., Akron, OH 44320
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020
