Pearl Harrison Smith Jr.
1950 - 2020
THEN AND NOW Pearl Harrison Smith Jr. "Junior", went home to be with the Lord, peacefully in his Akron home, surrounded by family on June 11, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. He was born January 5, 1950 in Barberton, the son of the late Pearl Smith Sr. and Luyiza Hunt. He retired from Revlis in 2014 after 15 years service as a mill operator. Junior enjoyed a cold Bud Light, fishing and watching TV, especially WWE. Before he got sick, he loved spending time outside with his fur baby Cocoa. He also spent many days at Burger King with his coffee buddies. He didn't leave the house without a pocket t-shirt, jeans, and a hat. He will not be alone in Heaven. In addition to his parents; preceding his death was his step daughter (who he raised) Crystal Ferris and many brothers and sisters. Sadly, he leaves behind a loving family; fiance, Cheryl Seeley; daughter, Charmaine (Larry) Dantz; stepson, Larry (April) Seeley; stepdaughter, Beth Seeley; granddaughter, Katlynn (Lawrence) Harmon; grandsons, Roger Harmon Jr. and Jaxson Dantz; and great granddaughter, Mayleigh Keys. He will also be greatly missed by many brothers, sisters, family and friends. The family would like to thank Summa Health Park Pavillion, Summa Barberton Hospital and Summa Hospice, who cared for Junior during his final days. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
