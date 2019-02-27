Pearl Loving



RITTMAN -- Pearl Loving, age 90, of Rittman, died Monday, February 25, 2019, at Avenue at Wooster, following a period of declining health.



She was born on November 25, 1928, in Sutton, West Virginia, to the late Grover and Amanda (Dennison) Wayne. She married Woodroe Elvie Loving on August 26, 1948 in West Virginia and had been happily married to him for 59 years until his passing in 2007.



Pearl was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Rittman, where she had been Sunday School teacher for over 30 years. She loved people and never met a stranger. Her greatest joys were cooking, baking, and spending time with her family.



Surviving are three children, Brenda (Lanny) Booth of Morrison, Tenn., Danny (Nancy) Loving of Wooster, and Cendy (Rick) Loveday of Rittman; seven grandchildren, Christy (Rob) Morrow of Bonair, Ga., Jamie (Betsy) Booth of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Jody (Stacy) Booth of Hillsboro, Tenn., Scott (Stephanie) Loving of Smithville, Brian Loving of Wooster, Misty (Mark) Gish of Wooster, and Lacey (Chris) Sloan of Wooster; fourteen great grandchildren, Chelsie (Stephen) Leinengar of GA, Corey Morrow of GA, Haley (Jacob) Montgomery of AL, Peyton, Hanna, Garrett, and Landen Booth of TN, Wyatt and Brooke Loving of OH, Dawson Loving of WV, Mya and Macey Gish of OH, and Nick and Taylor Sloan of OH; two great great grandchildren, Stevie Lynn Leinengar of GA, and Asher Seth Montgomery of AL; two sisters, Myrtie Jo Weese of Barberton, and Arlene Gee of Richwood, WV; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Rondall, Grover Jr., Russell, and Doy Wayne, and sister Maxine Marple.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, 516 West Sunset Dr., Rittman, with Pastor Mike LaMar officiating. Burial will follow at Rittman Cemetery.



Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at Auble-Gillman Funeral Home, 360 W. Sunset Dr., Rittman. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 516 West Sunset Dr., Rittman, OH 44270.



The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to everyone at the Avenue at Wooster for their care of mom. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary