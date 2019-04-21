Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Pearl M. Nagy

Pearl M. Nagy Obituary
Pearl M. Nagy

Pearl M. Nagy, 97, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio.

Preceded in death by husband, Steve; she is survived by daughter, Lynne (Matt) Rice; sons, Steve (Patricia), Terry (Candace) and Gary Nagy; sister, Karen (Jessie) Sloan; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service Monday, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
