Pearl M. Nagy
Pearl M. Nagy, 97, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio.
Preceded in death by husband, Steve; she is survived by daughter, Lynne (Matt) Rice; sons, Steve (Patricia), Terry (Candace) and Gary Nagy; sister, Karen (Jessie) Sloan; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service Monday, 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301 where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019