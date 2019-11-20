|
Pearl "Marie" Smedley, 93, of BARBERTON, went home to be with the Lord November 17, 2019. She was born May 25, 1926 to the late Paul and Iva (nee Pursley) Cartrell. She retired after 25 years' service as a Government Inspector for Right Tool and Forge. She was a member of the Barberton Moose Chapter 61 and the Barberton Senior Center. She enjoyed being a Girl Scout leader and a Boy Scout mom. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband, Russel and sister, Rita Ann Branham, she leaves to cherish her memory her children, David (Mona) Gault, Russel L. Smedley, Earnest W. (Cat) Smedley, Dale Wood; stepchildren, Brian Ball, Dennis Smedley and Nancy Haskin; half-brother, Edward (Pat) Snyder; 22 grandchildren; thirty-one great grandchildren; twenty great-great grandchildren and special family friend and English Foreign Exchange Student Danny Tilzey Col. U.S. Army Retired. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Pearl's name can be made to the Haven of Rest, 24 N. Prospect St., Akron, Ohio 44304. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smedley family. Messages and memories of Pearl can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019