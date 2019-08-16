|
Pearlie A. Gibson Pearlie A. Gibson departed this life suddenly on August 13, 2019. Pearlie was born on April 6, 1942 to the late Seaborn Walker and Eva Lee Walker. Pearlie was the seventh of eight children, who all preceded her in death. A lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio, Pearlie attended the Akron Public schools and graduated from the University of Akron with an Associate's Degree in Sociology with honors. She was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. She was united in marriage to Frank Gibson in 1958 and to this union were born three sons, Frank, William and Phillip. Pearlie was a loving caregiver to many of her family members. She was an avid bowler for many years and her favorite pastime was working on puzzles, researching her family heritage, and extending a helping hand to family and friends. Pearlie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Seaborn, Thurston, Herman, Calvin, Fletcher; sisters, Eva and Sarah. She leaves to cherish her memory sons, Frank Gibson, William Gibson, Phillip (Charlotte) Gibson; sister-in-law, Marion Walker; loving nephews, Gregory Walker and Steve Fitzhugh; grandchildren, Tonya Murphy, Frank Murphy, Bettina Gibson, Natasha (Trevon) Powell, Shard`e (Angelo) Stubbs, Phillip Gibson II, special friend, Carmilla Carter and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019