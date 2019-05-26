Pedro W. Kageorge



1922-2019



Pedro W. "Pete" Kageorge, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Pickerington, Ohio on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born on July 30, 1922 in Akron, Ohio to Irene Gaspari and William P. Kageorge, both immigrants from the island of Tinos in Greece.



Pete graduated from The University of Akron with a degree in engineering and enlisted in the Army during World War II. He served as a lieutenant in France, Austria and Germany; he was awarded a Bronze Star for his military service before returning to Ohio to enjoy a satisfying career working for B.F. Goodrich as a managing aeronautical engineer. Pete also pursued interests in tax preparation and financial planning in his spare time.



Pete was preceded in death by his parents; his half-brother, Charles (Mary), brother, Michael (Electra) and wife of sixty years, Ida Emily. He is survived by daughter, Brenda (Donald) Osuga; son, David; his sister, Marietta (Robert) Davis; his grandchildren, Daniel (Brittany), Sarah and Laura; as well as nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will was held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Northwest Christian Church, 1340 Fishinger Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Contributions may be made in Pete's memory to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, Maryland 21297. Please specify that donations are for retinitis pigmentosa research. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary