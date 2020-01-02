|
|
AKRON -- Peggy A. Campailla, 88, died peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Village of St. Edward. She was a lifetime resident of Akron who enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Peggy also loved dancing and traveling with her husband of 64 years, Russ. She was employed by Roadway Express, Mead Paper Corp., and Ohio Pure Foods before retiring. She was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church and had resided in The Villages of Lady Lake, FL from 1991 to 2006. Preceded in death by her husband, Russell (2014); parents, Michael and Mary Jane Kavanshansky; brother, Mick; and sister, Mary Ellen. She is survived by her children, Russell (Mericca) of West Chester, OH, Michelle (John) Henley of Akron, OH, Frank (Jeffery) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Anthony (Devon) Campailla, Deanna (Kevin) Gruber, Matthew Henley, and Andrew (Vanessa) Henley; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 A.M. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at The Village of St. Edward Chapel, 3131 Smith Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333, where friends will be received one hour prior to Mass in the Chapel. Cremation will follow with private inurnment later at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of Greater Akron, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087, as Peggy loved animals.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020