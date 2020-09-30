STOW -- Peggy A. Graham, 71, died September 27, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a resident of Stow since 2013. Peggy had been employed with Foundation Industries as a screen printer, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, completing puzzles, and spending time with her nieces. Preceded in death by brother, Perry Pugsley; she is survived by son, Donald Graham; foster son, Larry Rankin; sisters, Mary Ellen Moore, Nancy Palmer, Faith Kassinger; nieces, Becca Pfeiffer, Sarah Kassinger, Katie Kassinger; nephews, Dexter Worthy, Chris, Keith, William, and Jeff Palmer. Rev. Kim Barnett will conduct service 6 p.m. Thursday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, where friends may call from 4 p.m. to service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)