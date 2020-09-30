1/1
Peggy A. Graham
STOW -- Peggy A. Graham, 71, died September 27, 2020. Born in Cleveland, she was a resident of Stow since 2013. Peggy had been employed with Foundation Industries as a screen printer, retiring in 2012. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, completing puzzles, and spending time with her nieces. Preceded in death by brother, Perry Pugsley; she is survived by son, Donald Graham; foster son, Larry Rankin; sisters, Mary Ellen Moore, Nancy Palmer, Faith Kassinger; nieces, Becca Pfeiffer, Sarah Kassinger, Katie Kassinger; nephews, Dexter Worthy, Chris, Keith, William, and Jeff Palmer. Rev. Kim Barnett will conduct service 6 p.m. Thursday at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, where friends may call from 4 p.m. to service time. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
1
Service
06:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
