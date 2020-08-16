Peggy A. Thropp, 82, of Kent, OH (formerly of Newark, OH), passed away August 10, 2020. She was born in Newark on May 26, 1938, to the late Charles Peter Lusk and Marie J. (Reid) Reese. She was a 1957 Newark Senior High School graduate. Peggy was part owner and accountant of the Newark Taft Hotel. Peggy was employed as a mixologist at the Stow American Legion, Cuyahoga Falls American Legion, Cuyahoga Elks Lodge, Kent American Legion, and the Newark Trout Club. She was often remembered for her fancy jeans and colorful shirts, and certainly was the "Life of the Party". Peggy enjoyed spending time at home in her retirement and had previously traveled extensively worldwide. She had loved spending time with friends, family, and club members. She is survived by her partner/fiance', James Michael (Mike) Helphrey of Kent, OH; son, Chris Baumgartner (Lana) of Newark, OH; granddaughter, Lea Lindner (Travis) of Newark, OH; and half-sister Linda Lusk-Herron of Fort Myers Beach, FL. At her request, no services will be held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)