Peggy A. Thropp
1938 - 2020
Peggy A. Thropp, 82, of Kent, OH (formerly of Newark, OH), passed away August 10, 2020. She was born in Newark on May 26, 1938, to the late Charles Peter Lusk and Marie J. (Reid) Reese. She was a 1957 Newark Senior High School graduate. Peggy was part owner and accountant of the Newark Taft Hotel. Peggy was employed as a mixologist at the Stow American Legion, Cuyahoga Falls American Legion, Cuyahoga Elks Lodge, Kent American Legion, and the Newark Trout Club. She was often remembered for her fancy jeans and colorful shirts, and certainly was the "Life of the Party". Peggy enjoyed spending time at home in her retirement and had previously traveled extensively worldwide. She had loved spending time with friends, family, and club members. She is survived by her partner/fiance', James Michael (Mike) Helphrey of Kent, OH; son, Chris Baumgartner (Lana) of Newark, OH; granddaughter, Lea Lindner (Travis) of Newark, OH; and half-sister Linda Lusk-Herron of Fort Myers Beach, FL. At her request, no services will be held. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marsha (Farquhar) Klein
Classmate
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ron Glover
Friend
August 14, 2020
Peg...so long to an old friend. Rest in peace.
Jim Cashdollar
Friend
