Peggy "McKay" Berardi Peggy Ann Berardi, age 64, went to meet the Lord on September 19, 2019. Peggy lived in the Akron area most of her life, was a member of The Refuge Church in Massillon, and was previously employed at The Longaberger Company. She is survived by brothers, Edward McKay and David McKay; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo McKay and Laura McKay; nephew, William McKay; and nieces, Michelle Quirk and Heather McKay. Graveside service will be held October 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019