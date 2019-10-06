Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillside Memorial Park
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Berardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Berardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Berardi Obituary
Peggy "McKay" Berardi Peggy Ann Berardi, age 64, went to meet the Lord on September 19, 2019. Peggy lived in the Akron area most of her life, was a member of The Refuge Church in Massillon, and was previously employed at The Longaberger Company. She is survived by brothers, Edward McKay and David McKay; sisters-in-law, Mary Jo McKay and Laura McKay; nephew, William McKay; and nieces, Michelle Quirk and Heather McKay. Graveside service will be held October 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.