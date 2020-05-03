On Saturday April 18th, 2020 my loving wife, Peggy Carter Macey Oosdyke passed away at the age of 74. She was a mother to 4 children, 2 biological and 2 step, whom she loved with her whole heart. Peggy was born on May 24, 1945 in Akron, Ohio. She is survived by 2 of her 3 siblings. Peggy's first husband, Robert Ward Macey IV, passed away of brain cancer on Jan. 23, 1985 at the age of 40. Peggy found love again and married on New Year's Eve 1988, to Craig R. Oosdyke. Together, they blended their families to create one big happy home. Surviving biological children are, Robert Ward Macey V and Emily Grimmond; surviving step children are, Brian Oosdyke and Michelle Shelton. Rob, Emily, Michelle, and Brian gave Peggy 8 grandchildren in total, that she loved more than anything. They will miss her deeply. Peggy and her husband, Craig were married 31 beautiful years. Peggy's life ended way too short. She touched the hearts of so many people in our lives. Always, giving of herself no matter how sick she was. She was generous, caring, and loving; Despite having two separate bouts with Cancer. Never a quitter always a fighter. That's how she will be remembered, always.







