Peggy Hassan

) Hassan Peggy (Arnold) Hassan passed away on June 11, 2020. She was a graduate of the South High School class of 1973. Upon completing Lane College in Jackson, TN, Peggy moved to Denver, Colorado were she retired after 32 years of teaching. She leaves to cherish her life; her loving and devoted son, Morgan Ali Hassan; two sisters, Mildred Vernetta Arnold, and Wilma Jean Arnold; 3 brothers, Robert Leroy Arnold (Lizzie), Wayne Russell Arnold (Sheila), and William Ray (Billy) Arnold; and a host of relatives and friends. The funeral service for Peggy will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the TAYLOR MORTUARY, 2531 N Ogden St., Denver, CO 80205. Condolences may be sent to 4335 Ceylon Court, Denver, CO 80249. Please see the TAYLOR MORTUARY website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. https://taylormortuary.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.