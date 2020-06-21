Peggy Hassan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Hassan Peggy (Arnold) Hassan passed away on June 11, 2020. She was a graduate of the South High School class of 1973. Upon completing Lane College in Jackson, TN, Peggy moved to Denver, Colorado were she retired after 32 years of teaching. She leaves to cherish her life; her loving and devoted son, Morgan Ali Hassan; two sisters, Mildred Vernetta Arnold, and Wilma Jean Arnold; 3 brothers, Robert Leroy Arnold (Lizzie), Wayne Russell Arnold (Sheila), and William Ray (Billy) Arnold; and a host of relatives and friends. The funeral service for Peggy will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the TAYLOR MORTUARY, 2531 N Ogden St., Denver, CO 80205. Condolences may be sent to 4335 Ceylon Court, Denver, CO 80249. Please see the TAYLOR MORTUARY website for the full obituary and live stream of the service. https://taylormortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral & Cremation Services
2531 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80205
(303) 996-9991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved