Peggy Marie Kaminski



Peg's spirit left this world on March 9, 2019 after a four year battle with cancer. Peg was born on May 20, 1950 in Akron, Ohio to John Sniderhan and Virginia (Lange) Sniderhan. She was the oldest of five siblings.



She moved with her family to southern California at an early age because of her mother's health. After the death of her mother in 1965, Peg helped raise her brothers and sisters. After graduating high school in 1968, she returned to Ohio to live with her maternal grandparents Lucille and Chester Lange. In 1969, she met Daniel Kaminski and they were married the following year on September 25, 1970. Peg was a loving mother and an excellent home maker, cook, baker, and seamstress. She canned or froze all the produce from their large garden. Peg was a member of the Brimfield Dandelions (female Lions at the time) where she held several offices. She sang with the Ravenna Choir. Peg was a lifetime member of the Ohio State Beekeeper Association, Eastern Apicultures Society, Tri-County Bee Association, and the Portage County Bee Association; where she held the positions of secretary and treasurer for 23 years.



Those left behind with a hole in their hearts are: her husband of 49 years, Daniel Kaminski; children, Barbara King (Michael), Patti Wandover (George), and David Kaminski; grandchildren, Steve Kaminski (Ariel), Joe Martin (Saira), Daniel Martin, Nathan Kaminski, and Peter Kaminski; great-granddaughter, Aria Kaminski; siblings, Richard Sniderhan, Lucy Sims, and John Sniderhan (Lorray); sisters-in-law, Nancy Duquette and Margaret Kaminski; nieces and nephews, and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, sister, Linda Sniderhan; and grandson, Bradley Martin.



Calling hours will be on March 14, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home at 131 North Canton Rd., Akron, OH 44305. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 313 N. Depeyster St., Kent, OH 44240. Interment at Restland Cemetery, Brimfield, Ohio to follow. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019