|
|
Peggy Myers, 97, of Stow passed away peacefully at home on January 22. Born in Akron the daughter of the late Charles and Stella Hartlaub, Peggy has been a Stow resident for most of her life. Peggy Barbara (Hartlaub) Myers, 97, passed away on January 22, 2020. Peggy was born in Akron, Ohio on February 9, 1922 to Stella and Charles Hartlaub. She graduated from North High School with honors in 1940. She cultivated her artistic abilities by attending the Cleveland School of Art. At age 19, she was employed by Firestone Tire Company working on IBM machines for the next 11 years. On May 10,1952 she married Joseph Myers and together they raised three sons. Peggy and Joe were married for 63 years until he passed away in 2015. In 1970, Peggy spent 15 years with the Stow Public Library before she retired in 1985. While working there she used her artistic talents by making drawings and pictures for the Library. Her love for drawing transitioned into coloring, completing several hundred coloring pages. Peggy's positive attitude and Catholic faith assisted her to endure four different types of cancers and establish a daily devotion to the Holy Rosary for over 50 years. She had an extensive prayer list which she updated frequently based on an answer to her prayers. Faith, Hope and Love was one of her favorite mantra's to live by. In October 2019, Peggy suffered a stroke and with the help and expertise of Cleveland Clinic Rehab, Edwin Shaw and Heritage of Hudson Skilled Nursing Facility she was able to return home and live independently. Caretaker Ruby was a blessing to our family. Preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; she is survived by sons, Tom (Diana), Joe (Kim), and Bill (Mary Pat); grandchildren, Brett (Cassy), Kara (Jon) McConnell, Emily (Adam) Ray, Rebecca, Bill (Grace), Mary (Drew) Link, and Tommy; great-grandchildren, Melina, Jack, Simon, Collette, Mary Liberty, Owen, and Otto. Calling hours will be on Sunday, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Stow Cemetery IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, donations may be made to Holy Family Capital Campaign or The . Please go to Peggy's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com where you may view and leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 25, 2020