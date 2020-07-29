1/1
Penny L. Miller
Penny L. Miller, 76, passed away July 26, 2020. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, Penny had lived in the Tallmadge/Akron area for most of her life. She retired from Akron General Medical Center after 23 years of service. Penny is survived by her daughters, Pam (Charles) Johnson of Painesville and Amanda (Tom) Cardoni of Tallmadge; son, John Curnutte of Painesville; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters, Janet (Howard) Weghorst of McDermott, OH and Shirley Arnett of Portsmouth, OH. Visitation will be 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Scott Baker officiating. Interment will take place at Tallmadge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northwest Avenue Church, 737 Northwest Ave., Tallmadge, OH 44278.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Donovan Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
July 28, 2020
Penni and I became very great Friends over the last almost seven years. My Family & I will miss Penni very much. You have found your Peace Penni.❤❤
Susan Stevenson
Neighbor
July 29, 2020
We appreciate you trusting us with the care of your loved one at this difficult time.
The Staff of Donovan Funeral Home
