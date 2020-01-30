|
Penny Lynn Moretz, a former Suffield resident and former Akron Beacon Journal employee, died Saturday, January 25, in Atlanta after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born in Akron on March 23, 1943, and lived most of her life in the Akron and Suffield areas. She was a longtime member of the Suffield United Church of Christ. In 2002, Penny retired after more than 30 years from the Beacon Journal, having worked in the production department one of the first female workers in the department. In 2004, she moved to Georgia to be closer to her children and grandchildren, and was her grandchildren's biggest fan in all of their sports and endeavors. She is survived by her son, Scott (Sandy) Moretz, her daughter, Deb Moretz Officer, and four grandchildren, Christian Officer, Graham Officer, Maggie Officer, and Daniel Moretz. She is also survived by three brothers, Larry (Sue) Weber of Scottsdale, Arizona, Charlie (Cheryl) Weber of Canton, and Jeff (Kris) Rogers of North Canton. Penny was the daughter of the late Margery Rogers and the late Ernest 'Al' Weber. She also was preceded in death by her brother Eddie Weber, and her sister Sandi Rogers. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Suffield United Church of Christ. Interment will occur following the service at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Penny's name to the Suffield United Church of Christ Women's Guild Youth Scholarship Fund. The address is 1115 State Route 43, Mogadore, Ohio 44260.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 30, 2020