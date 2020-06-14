Penny Lynn Simmons
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Lynn Simmons, 74, of Lakemore, passed away June 8, 2020. She was born in Akron on April 29, 1946 to the late Robert R. Hathaway and Audrey Hathaway Redmond. Penny worked as a caregiver for several years at Omni West and volunteered for the American Heart Association. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, visiting casinos, and bingo. She was an avid Yankees fan and her favorite celebrity of all time was Elvis Presley. In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Simmons. She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Michael Shehl, Tammy Shehl, Susan Santilli, and Robert Simmons; sister, Pat (Gary) Holl; grandchildren, Sandy Shehl, Krystal Mousser, Tiffany Mousser, Corey Shehl, Chelsea Daroski, Courtney Mousser, Nicole Mousser, Robby Simmons, Cody Simmons, John "JC" Moore, Grady Simmons, Kolby Simmons, and Amanda Simmons; great-grandchildren, Maddy Shehl, Madison Shehl, and Jack Shehl; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thanks to Mary for all her care and support. Due to social gathering restrictions, services will be limited to family members and close friends. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, with Pastor John Burton officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Akron Children's Hospital. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved