Penny Lynn Simmons, 74, of Lakemore, passed away June 8, 2020. She was born in Akron on April 29, 1946 to the late Robert R. Hathaway and Audrey Hathaway Redmond. Penny worked as a caregiver for several years at Omni West and volunteered for the American Heart Association. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, playing cards, visiting casinos, and bingo. She was an avid Yankees fan and her favorite celebrity of all time was Elvis Presley. In addition to her parents, Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Simmons. She will be dearly missed by her loving children, Michael Shehl, Tammy Shehl, Susan Santilli, and Robert Simmons; sister, Pat (Gary) Holl; grandchildren, Sandy Shehl, Krystal Mousser, Tiffany Mousser, Corey Shehl, Chelsea Daroski, Courtney Mousser, Nicole Mousser, Robby Simmons, Cody Simmons, John "JC" Moore, Grady Simmons, Kolby Simmons, and Amanda Simmons; great-grandchildren, Maddy Shehl, Madison Shehl, and Jack Shehl; many nieces, nephews, and friends. A special thanks to Mary for all her care and support. Due to social gathering restrictions, services will be limited to family members and close friends. Visitation will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, with Pastor John Burton officiating. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Showers Family Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Akron Children's Hospital. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.