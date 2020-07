Percy (LP) Alexander IV, 26, a lifetime resident of the Akron community, gained his heavenly wings on June 22, 2020. His homegoing service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 1 p.m. at Wilkinson Funeral Home, 1158 S Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44306. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Mt Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Wilkinson Funeral Home. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.wilkinsonfuneral.com