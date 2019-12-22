Home

Perry Robert Johnson Obituary
Perry Robert Johnson, at the age of 63, went home to be with Jesus on December 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with schizophrenia. Perry was preceded in death by his loving parents, Jeanne (Whitman) and Max Johnson. Perry was a loving brother to Carol (Walker) and Mike Johnson, Janet (Johnson) and Don Lewis, Patrick Johson and Laura Berkowitz. Perry was a devoted uncle to two nieces and four nephews as well as a great uncle to two nieces and one nephew. Perry shared his passion for music, art, and nature with his family and his close friend, Gerard Dusa. There are no calling hours. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326, www.stjo.org/dreams, or The Summit County Metro Parks Foundation, [email protected], 330-867-5511. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 330-867-4141)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
