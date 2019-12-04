|
Perry Lee Stone, 70, went home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2019 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Perry was born November 20, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to Roy and Norma Stone. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1968 and was inducted into the school's football hall of fame, along with receiving many awards for track and field. He went on to coach Little League baseball in Barberton and umpired as well. Perry was an excellent golfer, competing in many different leagues and tournaments and playing with friends on a summer golf league. He was a hard guy to beat on the golf course. He worked at FirstEnergy, where he originally started washing cars. His strong work ethic allowed him to advance professionally while earning a degree, which led him to the engineering department, where he retired after 40 years of service. He was an example to his family, that hard work and dedication pay off. Perry was a member of Discover Church in Wadsworth, where he attended for the past 13 years. He had a deep love for his family and always offered sensible advice to his children and grandchildren to help guide and direct them in life. He was dedicated and loyal to all his friends and family and loved spending quality time together - especially if it involved ice cream. He also enjoyed travelling to new places and reading every plaque at historical sites (which his children loved). He especially loved his time in Florida during the winter, where he and his wife Donna, would re-connect with dear friends they have met over the past eight years and make frequent trips to the happiest place on earth, Disney World. Perry will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Perry was preceded in death by his mother, Norma and is survived by his wife of 43 years, Donna; children, Keith (Tricia), Brian (Patricia), Denise (Jerry), Bradley, Beth, David (Christine); 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; father, Roy; brother, Ronald (Rosaleen); cousin, Jody; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Bob Combs officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Glioblastoma Foundation, P.O. Box 62066, Durham, NC 27715 in memory of Perry. Condolences and memories can be shared with the Stone family at the funeral home website. (330) 825-3633 Bacher - Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019