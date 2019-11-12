Home

Liturgy
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Revloc, OH
Peter Datsko


1922 - 2019
DATSKO -- Peter, 97, of Ebensburg, formerly of Ohio, passed away peacefully November 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center Palliative Care Center. Born July 11, 1922 in Colver, son of the late George and Katie (Boziak) Datsko. Preceded in death by first wife, Helen Legdon, second wife, Carol Vaughn; and 10 brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, the former Sandra Maddox; and children, Gary (Eileen) Datsko, Johnstown, Denise (Tom) Evans, Ebensburg, Rickie (Susan) Datsko, Colver and Kathy (Kelly) Crew, Ohio; and grandchildren, Chad (Cristy) Evans, Matthew Evans, Amanda Datsko, Bryan (Stacy) Datsko, Krysten (Jason) Dannemiller; and Korey Crew; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, George (Doris) Datsko, Akron, Ohio, and sister, Sophie Szydlowski, of Hastings. Peter was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Orhtodox Church, Revloc. He retired in 1985 from General Tire in Akron, with 34 years of service as a machinist. A World War II Coast Guard veteran. Member of the American Legion, Loyal Order of the Moose, and Eagles. At Pete's request there will be no viewing. A Funeral Liturgy will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, at St. Mary's Church, Revloc, Rev. Fr. Andriy Kelt, celebrant, with interment at Holy Name Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the . Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Ebensburg.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
