Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-1313
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Peter F. Garvin Obituary
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Pete Garvin, 54, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 29, 2019. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, from 4-8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. James Singler on Saturday, November 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield. To read the full obituary please visit www.anthonyfh.com (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 30, 2019
