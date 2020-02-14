|
CUYAHOGA FALLS - Pete Piglia, 81, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Pete, who was born July 10, 1938, was the eldest son of Pascal and Helen Piglia, and grew up in Cuyahoga Falls with his brothers and sister. Pete learned the value of family at a young age and carried that forward with him as he built his life around a family that included his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and also extended to his country, his profession and his business. As accomplished as he was professionally, Pete was even more blessed in life. He and his wife of 58 years, Marylee, had three children, Mike, Michele, and Darryl. Together they watched their family grow to include nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren (with another great-granddaughter on the way). Pete's family will always cherish their memories of him taking his grandsons to get their hair cut in his classic cars, and taking his granddaughters out for shopping and dinner. Together the family mourns the loss of their treasured "Papa Pete". Pete's extended family includes many lifelong friends, trusted business associates, and hundreds of loyal employees - all of which had the honor and privilege of learning, laughing, and living alongside him. He loved to share stories of his life from his days as a United States Marine, to being an aspiring machinist apprentice at BF Goodrich in Akron, to his countless trials as a budding entrepreneur who founded what is today, NMG Aerospace, a family-owned, manufacturing company in Stow, Ohio. Pete experienced many successes in his life and willingly shared his knowledge and good fortune. An alumni of St. Vincent High School in Akron (Class of '56), Pete, along with his wife Marylee, continued to be strong supporters of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, establishing the Immaculate Heart of Mary and St. Joseph Alumni Grants, as well as sponsoring countless activities including the school's Rocket Team. Inspiring young people to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering and math was important to Pete, and he furthered that effort by serving as a Board Member of the Akron Research Foundation through the University of Akron. Pete was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Sandy Piglia. Left to celebrate his memory is wife, Marylee (Houman) Piglia; sons, Michael (Beth) Piglia and Darryl (Melissa) Piglia; daughter, Michele Piglia; grandsons, Trey (Julia) Pitman, Maxwell Pitman, Luke (Hannah) Piglia, Sloan Piglia, Frank Piglia, and Michael Piglia; granddaughters, Cali (Justin) Corbett, Alexandra Piglia, and Jamie Piglia; great-grandchildren, Peter, Jack, Amelia, Wyatt, Aurora, Domenic, Marco, and Ellie; brothers Pascal (Pat) Piglia, Joseph Piglia and sister, Maria (John) King; and many nieces and nephews. A veteran, sports fan, runner, and cyclist, Pete held many interests including being an avid car collector. From his `06 Corvette to his most prized `58 Convertible Chevy Impala, each car had a unique style and flair all it's own - not unlike Pete himself. His family, friends, and business associates will miss him greatly. We'd like to think Pete is looking down upon us knowing his impact on each of us was profound and that his legacy will carry on through us all. Calling hours will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls on Sunday, 02/16/20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, 2/17/20 at 10:00 a.m., also at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Peter Piglia Family Charitable Fund of Akron Community Foundation at www.akroncf.org/give/PigliaFamilyFund or The Cleveland Clinic Akron General Foundation Presidents Fund, 1 Akron General Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307 or link to give.ccf.org/akrongeneral.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020