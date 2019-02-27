Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Peter K. Wilson

Peter K. Wilson, 59, went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, after a prolonged illness. Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Peter served in the United States Marine Corps in the early 80's and was a very proud Marine.

He worked in the engineering field in Richmond for 30 years, where he was honored to win a statewide design competition in 1990.

Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Jane (Scott) Wilson; brothers, Jonathan and Christopher and sister, Martha. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Sharon (Limbach); sister, Judy (Neale) of Richmond, along with one nephew, several nieces and many friends.

At the family's request, a private funeral service was held at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, Canal Fulton. The burial will take place in Richmond at a future date. Donations to either Toys For Tots or s in Peter's name, would be appreciated. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
