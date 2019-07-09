Peter Lee



Cowan



Peter Lee Cowan, 75, of Uniontown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was born March 19, 1944 in Portland, Maine to the late Thomas and Barbara Cowan.



Peter graduated from the University of Maine with a degree in Business Administering and earned his MBA at the University of Akron and held various position in businesses through out Carroll County.



He was an avid sailor, boater, pilot and outdoorsmen. As a young man Peter earned the Eagle Scout award. He enjoyed spending time on Middle Bass Island and enjoyed collecting cars and model cars, boats and planes. Peter was a member of the Carroll Lodge 124 F & A.M.



Peter is survived by his wife, Pat and longtime companion, Louise Bierdeman; children, Chad (Alison), Brigham (Alyson) and Nicholas (Beth); grandchildren, Zoe, Elliot, Annabell, Sarah, Samuel, Claire and Asher; sister, Jill Cowan McKenna and niece, Caitlin McKenna.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. with services to follow at 5 p.m.



In lieu of flowers please support .



Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019