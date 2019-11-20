Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
Peter Lind Curry Jr.


1952 - 2019
Peter Lind Curry Jr. Obituary
Peter Lind Curry, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully at Windsong Nursing and Rehab on Monday, November 11, 2019. Peter was born September 16, 1952 in Akron to the late Pete Curry Sr. and Imogene (Curry) Singleton. He will be remembered as a loving and humorous man. Who had a love for life, good music, nice clothes and his harmonica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter Curry and Imogene Singleton; brother, Fredrick Curry; son, Michael Curry and daughter, Deidre Curry. He will be remembered with love by his aunt, Linda Shaw, brothers, Danny Shaw, Ted Walters, Eugene and Dennis Curry; sister, Denise Garcia; ex-wife, Debra Curry; children, LaDonnis Holly, Deon (Schwantesa) Curry, Brian (Jasmine) Curry, Desiree Curry and KaTesha Miles. Special nieces, Angelita (Troy) Jackson and Kelly Mcmillan and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held 12:30 p.m-1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Adams Mason Funeral Home, located at 791 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
