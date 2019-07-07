Peter Nicholas Havale



Peter Nicholas Havale was born in Akron, Ohio, on April 5, 1919 and died June 27, 2019. His family moved to Albania in 1921, where he was raised, returning to Akron in 1937. Pete was drafted into the Army in 1944, where he saw combat in North Africa and Italy with the 753rd Tank Battalion. He received two Bronze Stars during those campaigns and a Purple Heart when he was severely wounded in Casino, Italy in 1944. He returned to Akron, overcame his injuries, married, started a family, and became a restaurateur, owning and operating the Kopper Kettle Restaurant on the corner of Main and Market Streets and the Buckeye Restaurant on Mill Street. There was always a "blue plate special" and no one was ever denied a meal for lack of funds. "Give more than you have received," was his mantra. Pete retired in 1982 and could be found in his suburban garden and orchard every day pruning and protecting his beloved vegetables and fruit trees from "those doggoned chipmunks and squirrels." Pete was a founding member of the Akron Albanian Men's Club and remained active in the Albanian community throughout his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Victoria, and survived by his three children, Nancy (Roger) Cimino of Akron, Ohio, Nick (Ellen) Havale of Akron, Ohio, and George (Pam) Havale of Oakhurst, California; two grandchildren, Victoria Cimino of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Aaron (Nichole) Cimino of Barberton, Ohio; and two great grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Elizabeth Cimino. Peter was stern, never unfair, and forever working for our greater good. He is loved and will be missed. Go and be with mom and rest in peace - good and faithful servant to our Lord, Jesus Christ.



Per Peter's request there will be no calling hours or services. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019