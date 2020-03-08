|
|
Peter Paul "Sonny" Apenzeller, Jr., age 85, of Hartville joined his wife in Heaven on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was born on September 25, 1934, the son of the late Peter and Sabina Botz Apenzeller, Sr. Pete will be dearly missed by his children, Donna (Denny) Yoder, Debbie (Neal) Slabaugh, Denise (Steve) Gatrell, David Apenzeller, and Darla (Steve) Snyder; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Ron and Bill Morris; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Hazel; sisters, Blanche (Orville) Stephens and Laurene Mattingly; sister-in-law, Louise Morris. Pete was a graduate of Barberton High School, class of 1953. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1955 to 1960. Pete retired from the U.S. Postal service after 30 years of service, and was an active member of the Letter Carrier's Union for 60 years. He enjoyed fishing, camping with family and friends, watching NASCAR races, bowling and traveling. Pete was a handyman, and was skilled in repairs from auto mechanics to carpentry. He loved spending time with his family, and his furry friends Chloe, Grady, and Callie. Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service. A private graveside service will take place at East Nimishillen Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020