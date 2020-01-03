|
Peter Paul Povich died peacefully on 12/30/2019 surrounded by family. Born in Akron, Ohio, Pete resided in Cuyahoga Falls since 1976. A graduate of Kenmore High School, he enlisted with best friends Paul Leach and Sonny O'Donnell in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged as a corporal in the 11th Airborne Division. Having retired from the United States Postal Service, he continued working with great friends Bill and Rick Eisele for 17 years. Preceded in death by his mother and father, Milcy and Paulus, he leaves behind son and daughter, David and Deirdre; beloved grandchildren, Darby, Logan, Katie and Ryan; longtime companion, Sue Nurches; cousins, Stella Frase and Amelia Lee; niece, Lisa Leach-Herold and lifelong friends Joe McKee and Gary Flasco. Special thanks to Crossroads Hospice Staff Yvette, Dana, Megan, Connie, Rod, John and Jennifer for all of their support. The family will receive friends TOMORROW, Saturday, January 4 from 12 Noon to 2 p.m. at Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Crossroads Hospice of Green: https://crhcf.org/donate/ or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020