STOW -- Peter Wahna, 95, passed away on November 13, 2019 at home. Peter was born in Colver, PA on September 24, 1924. He was very proud of his military service, having served in the Philippines during World War II. Peter is survived by his loving wife of over 70 years, Inez; daughter, Lynn (Jim) Budnik; grandsons, Todd (Celeste) Budnik and Ryan Budnik; sister, Helen Ball, and many nieces and nephews. We would like to say a special "thank you" to our loving niece Janet for all her help in caring for Peter. He considered her a second daughter. Friends and family are invited to Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Rd., Stow, OH 44224 on Saturday, November 16th for visitation from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and where Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 PM, Fr. Kevin Klonowski celebrant. Burial will be on Monday, November 18th at Holy Name Cemetery, Ebensburg, PA. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 15, 2019