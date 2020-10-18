1/1
Peter Welden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Welden, 70, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on October 12, 2020. Pete's legacy was his dedication and love for Christ and his family. He was born in Canton Ohio and a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Pete spent most of his adult life providing for his family as an entrepreneur of various businesses, most recently Jubilee Donuts Inc, which he founded with two of his sons in 2001. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Edna, and brother, Bernie. He is survived by the love of his life and beloved wife of 48 years, Debbie; his seven children, Peter (Jennifer), Paul (Amy), Benjamin (Michelle), Mark, Philip (Julie), Joel (Lisa), and Rebekah (Steven); his seven grandchildren, Sara, Abby, Rachel, Ben Jr, Josie, Alara, and Myra; his siblings MaryAnn, Edna, Patrick, and Dorothy. We are sure Pete's up in heaven enjoying lemon donuts and cheese with mustard, watching the Browns in disbelief they are 4-1, and bidding 10 no trump hoping to pick up the joker in a game of 500. He is already so missed by so many. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Matthew 25:21 "Well done, good and faithful servant"



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved