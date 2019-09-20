|
|
Philip Gast Philip Gast, 58, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Leavenworth, Kansas and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hudson. Philip was an electrician and was employed by Monty Enterprises. He was also a member of the Interval Brotherhood Home. Philip was a man of many trades. People would say, "If Phil can't fix it, it can't be fixed". Work was his life and he loved to share his knowledge. He loved everyone and always took time to help anyone who needed him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J., Jr. and Clara (Metz) Gast; siblings, Robert and Jane Gast; and brother-in-law, Vernon Spridgen. He is survived by his wife and partner of 36 years, Helen; children, Philip Gast, II., Amanda Gast and Heather (Trevor) Jones; siblings, Joan Spridgen, Joseph (Julie) Gast and Sandy Somers; nieces, Tiffany Gast, Amelia (Morgan) Bailey, Danielle (Matthew) Berger and Angela Spridgen; nephew, Adam Gast; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his grandchildren, Sophia Gast and Ava Jones who were the light of his life. The family will receive friends Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where a Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Donations may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home, 3445 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44319. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019