Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Gast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Gast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Gast Obituary
Philip Gast Philip Gast, 58, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Leavenworth, Kansas and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hudson. Philip was an electrician and was employed by Monty Enterprises. He was also a member of the Interval Brotherhood Home. Philip was a man of many trades. People would say, "If Phil can't fix it, it can't be fixed". Work was his life and he loved to share his knowledge. He loved everyone and always took time to help anyone who needed him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis J., Jr. and Clara (Metz) Gast; siblings, Robert and Jane Gast; and brother-in-law, Vernon Spridgen. He is survived by his wife and partner of 36 years, Helen; children, Philip Gast, II., Amanda Gast and Heather (Trevor) Jones; siblings, Joan Spridgen, Joseph (Julie) Gast and Sandy Somers; nieces, Tiffany Gast, Amelia (Morgan) Bailey, Danielle (Matthew) Berger and Angela Spridgen; nephew, Adam Gast; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his grandchildren, Sophia Gast and Ava Jones who were the light of his life. The family will receive friends Saturday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301 where a Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Donations may be made to the Interval Brotherhood Home, 3445 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44319. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now