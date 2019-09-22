Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Sebastian Catholic Church
476 Mull Ave.
Philip J. Grom


1963 - 2019
Philip J. Grom Philip John Grom was born March 27, 1963 and passed away September 19, 2019. In his younger years he attended Wadsworth City Schools and was a 1981 Wadsworth High School graduate. He attended the University of Akron, where he was elected President of Sigma Pi Fraternity. Philip worked for the Medina Gazette and Channel 3. He then went on to found Intellifran and grow it into a successful business. He leaves the mother of his children, Patricia Roese; his five children, Meredith, Hilary, Jordan, Samuel and Jacob; parents, C. John and Brenda Grom; siblings, Adam (Amy) Grom and Jennifer (Eric) Rager; nephew, Ben Grom; as well as a great number of cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He was preceded by his grandparents, Althea and Linwood Philip Hollar, and Genevieve and Clarence Grom. A memorial funeral mass will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave. In lieu of flowers, we invite donations to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
