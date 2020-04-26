|
Philip Paul Lutz, Jr., age 89, died April 6, 2020 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Born in Akron on April 28, 1930 to parents, Philip Paul Lutz and Faye O. Lutz (nee Rogers), he was proudly raised in Firestone Park and graduated from Garfield High School in 1948. He went on to obtain Bachelor and Master degrees in Mathematics from Colgate University in Hamilton, NY. Phil had a 30-year banking career with Goodyear Bank and National City Bank retiring in 1985 from National City Bank Cleveland. In 1954, Phil married Joan and raised three children in Hudson, Ohio. Phil and Joan loved to golf, play tennis, and travel with both their family and friends. With Joan's passing in 1990, Phil continued to travel as well as play golf with his buddies at Silver Lake Country Club. Phil's greatest accomplishment was being "Papa" to his four grandsons. He enjoyed visiting with and babysitting them but especially loved to travel and vacation with all of them on the many trips to Hilton Head Island, Disney World, and Treasure Cay, Bahamas. He was a gentle and patient soul who shared information and taught his grandchildren the value of education, generosity, and humility. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan Lutz (nee Lautenschlager); and his sister, Janet Minear, he is survived by children, Philip Kurt (Lisa) Lutz of Akron, Susan (Jay) Carter of Hudson, and Robert (Pam) Lutz of Kirtland; and grandsons, Philip and Brian Lutz, and Mitchell and Patrick Carter. The family wishes to thank the staff of Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls for their wonderful quality of care and support they provided Phil. A private graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Akron YMCA Foundation or Haven of Rest Ministries.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020