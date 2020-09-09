1/
Philip Nider
Philip Nider of Brimfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in his sleep. He was 83 years old and is survived by his wife, Connie, whom he was married to for 59 years; his son, Philip Charles (Alissa) and his daughter, Stephanie; his grandsons, Nakoda Lee and Jeremy. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Elizabeth Renee. Philip worked most of his life in the tire industry but he retired from Kent State University. He always had a smile on his face and a hand to lend when needed. He was from a small southwestern town in Pennsylvania called Berlin. After he got out of the Army, he met his wife, Connie, also of Berlin. The two of them came to Akron to start a family and buy a home. Philip was cremated and a graveside service will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Pike Cemetery in Brotherton, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Pike Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
September 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
