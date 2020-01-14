|
Philip Rea, age 63, passed away January 9, 2020. He was born November 12, 1956 in Akron, he was an Auburn Twp. resident for the past 18 years. Philip was an avid golfer, Cleveland sports fan, and loved the outdoors. His most cherished love though was spending time with his family. Philip was most recently a District Manager with Charter Foods, Inc. for the past three years, and has had a life-long career in restaurant management. He is survived by his wife, Tracy (nee Nader); daughters, Brianna and Kelsey Rea; son, Nathan Rea; brother, Jim (Terry); sister, Christy; and many other loving family members. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Fay Rea. Friends may call at the St. John Funeral Home, 16381 Chillicothe Rd. (Rt. 306), Chagrin Falls, 44023 (2.5 miles north of Rt. 422) on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a Memorial Service in Philip's honor will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions in Philip's name may be made to Portage Path Behavioral Health at www.portagepath.org Online tribute video and condolences at www.gattozziandson.com
