Philip Raymond Shelton, age 56, passed away on December 8, 2019 after a brief illness.
He was born on October 6, 1963 at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron and graduated from North High School in 1981.
He enjoyed making people laugh, anyone that was lucky enough to have known him would say he was a character. He just had such a friendly manner about him and we'll all miss that, his jokes and his smile!
He loved his family and friends and also loved the outdoors, he would go camping with his good friend Jeff Stracensky whenever he could.
He had just recently moved back home to Akron after spending some years in North Carolina to be close to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernice and William Shelton and brother, Dennis (Tina) Ryan. He is survived by his children, Samantha and Tyler Shelton and grandchildren, Olivia Schorr and Wyatt Cremeans; also surviving are his sisters, Mylinda Reusser of New Martinsville, WV and Melanie (Neil) Shaffer of Marion; brothers, William Shelton of Akron and David Shelton of Cuyahoga Falls; as well as a niece and many nephews.
Our family would like to especially thank the staff in the hospice unit at Summa Health-Akron City Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.
Adams-Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron had been entrusted with carrying out Philip's final wishes and cremation has taken place.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 16, 2019