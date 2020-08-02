1/1
Philip T. Cunningham Sr.
1958 - 2020
Philip T. Cunningham Sr., 61, of Akron, Ohio passed away July 26, 2020 at home. He was born November 22, 1958 in Akron, the son of the late Esther and Marvin Cunningham. On April 10, 1982, he married Andrea McCreedy and together they shared 38 years of marriage. Philip enjoyed collecting model trains and die cast metal cars. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He always made everyone's day brighter. He will be deeply missed by everyone including his fur baby Puggie. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Tracy. Philip is survived by his wife, Andrea; daughter, Ashley (Charles); son, Philip; granddaughter, Mya; brothers, Charles Cunningham, Ed Wharton, and Bud (Brooke) Cunningham; sister, Luella Huston; sister-in-law, Kay; nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving friends. Thank you to the entire family for all the caring words. Special thanks to Cynthia (Zeke), and Amanda. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
