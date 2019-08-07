|
Phillip D. Martter Phillip D. Martter, 53, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019. Phillip was born in Akron, OH, to Phillip and Joy (Puraty) Martter and lived in the Akron area most of his life. He attended Harris, Jennings and North High, was involved in a motorcycle accident at the age of 17 and was cared for by his mother, Joy. He loved motorcycles, the Rolling Stones, Pittsburgh Steelers, and was a faithful member of Norton Apostolic Christian Church. Phillip is preceded in death by his father, Phillip Martter; popo and momo, George and Nancy Martter; poppop and nanna, Ivan and Pauline Puraty; uncle, Danny Puraty. He is survived by his loving mother, Joy Martter; brother, Steven Martter; sisters, Debbie O'Brien and Ruth Ann Murillo; nieces and nephews, Phillip (Jill) Martter, Sarah (Cody) Cutright, Michelle (Stephen) Kellar and Julie Murillo; special friends, Adolph and Linda Webel; and many other relatives and friends. Phillip's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Summa for all their care and support. Funeral Service will be Thursday, 10:00 am at Norton Apostolic Christian Church, 3816 Greenwich Road, Barberton, OH 44203. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Phillip's final resting place will be Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Norton Apostolic Christian Church. If you could see me now, Im walking streets of gold. If you could see me now, I'm standing straight and tall. If you could see me now, you'd know I've seen His face. If you could see me now, you know the pain is erased. You would not want me to leave this place, If you could see me now. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Phillip's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 7, 2019